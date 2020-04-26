World News Roundup: India's Modi urges citizens to follow lockdown; Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 655 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

India's Modi urges citizens to follow lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to citizens to strictly comply with a nationwide lockdown and maintain social distancing norms, as cases of coronavirus mounted steadily despite over a month-long curfew. In a radio address, Modi said the country was in the midst of a "war" and urged hundreds of millions of citizens to sustain the "people-driven" fight and not be misled into believing the spread of the virus has been brought fully under control.

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 655 to 37,845, with 66 new deaths -authorities

The Netherlands' number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 655 to 37,845, health authorities said on Sunday, with 66 new deaths. The country's death toll stands at 4,475, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

The UK at 'dangerous' stage, no lockdown exit strategy insight

Britain's stand-in leader resisted pressure on Sunday to explain how the government plans to ease a coronavirus lockdown that has been in place for a month, warning that hasty action could result in a second peak of infections. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from COVID-19, said the government was working privately on how to move out of the lockdown but it would be irresponsible to speculate in public.

UK stand-in leader declines to explain lockdown exit strategy

The British government must not rush to ease the coronavirus lockdown and should act cautiously to avoid a second spike in infections and a second lockdown that would damage public confidence, its stand-in leader said on Sunday. Foreign minister Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from COVID-19, was pressed to reveal the government's thinking on how and when Britain might begin to see an easing of social distancing measures.

South Korea's big churches reopen with designated seats, size limits

South Korea's large churches reopened on Sunday, requiring worshipers to keep their distance and wear masks, after the government relaxed restrictions on religious gatherings aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Onnuri Church, one of the biggest churches in Seoul, required members to sign up online ahead of the service and sit on designated seats to maintain distance.

Italy's far-right League hurt by response to coronavirus in heartland

The coronavirus crisis has left Italy's northern economic powerhouse a disaster zone and raised awkward questions for far-right opposition leader Matteo Salvini's League party, which has dominated the region's politics for years. Ever since its creation as a separatist movement in the 1980s, the League's heartland has been in the prosperous small towns of Lombardy around the financial capital Milan, the area that has now borne the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis.

Saudi eases coronavirus curfews, keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca

Saudi Arabia eased curfews on Sunday across the country, while keeping 24-hour curfews in the city of Mecca and in neighbourhoods previously put in isolation, state news agency SPA said. Outside those exceptional areas, curfews will be eased between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (0600-1400 GMT) effective Sunday until May 13. The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan began on Friday.

Fresh air at last! Spanish children go outdoors for first time in six weeks

On foot and with bicycles, skateboards, and scooters, Spanish children went outside at last on Sunday, emerging from their homes for the first time after six long weeks of living under one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns. The relaxation came as Spain, one of the worst hit by the global COVID-19 epidemic, registered its lowest daily increase in the coronavirus death toll in more than a month.

Italy to reopen some businesses as early as this week

Italy, the first European country to be hard-hit by the coronavirus, will allow some businesses to reopen as soon as this week while aiming to reopen manufacturing and construction from May 4, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said. Conte gave the most detailed outline yet of plans to reopen the economy, in a newspaper interview published on Sunday ahead of the government's roadmap out of lockdown, which he said would be released no later than early this week.

Heir unapparent: If North Korea faces succession, who might replace Kim?

North Korea has never announced who would follow leader Kim Jong Un in the event he is incapacitated, and with no details known about his young children, analysts say his sister and loyalists could form a regency until a successor is old enough to take over. South Korean and Chinese officials have publicly cast doubt on reports that Kim was gravely ill following a cardiovascular procedure, after his absence from a key state anniversary event on April 15 triggered speculation about his health.