Coronavirus related deaths in Spain drops to 288 in last 24 hours

Madrid [Spain], April 26 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Spain continues to decline as 288 people have died in the past 24 hours, the Spanish Health Ministry said on Sunday. Spain has registered a total of 23,190 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic. On Saturday, the authorities said they had recorded 378 deaths over 24 hours.

Over the past 24 hours, polymerase chain reaction tests revealed 1,729 new cases of infection, bringing the total to 207,634. Over 3,000 patients have recovered in a day, bringing the total of recoveries to 98,732. The country ranks second in terms of COVID-19 cases after the United States and third in deaths after the US and Italy. According to the Health Ministry, the epidemiological curve has passed its peak.

On Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said people would be allowed to go for walks and exercise outdoors starting May 2 unless the coronavirus situation worsens. Starting on Sunday, children under 14 years old will be able to go outdoors while being accompanied by adults. This can be done once a day for an hour and within one kilometer (0.6 miles) from home.

Spain declared a state of high alert on March 14. It is set to last until May 9. The lockdown restrictions in the country are among the toughest in Europe. (Sputnik/ANI)