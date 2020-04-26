Left Menu
Fnatic finish perfect run to BTS Southeast Asia title

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:00 IST
Fnatic finished their unbeaten run to the BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia title with a 3-0 sweep of TNC Predator in the grand final on Sunday. Fnatic posted a 7-0 record in round-robin play and won all three of their playoff games, including Saturday's 2-0 victory over TNC Predator in the upper bracket finals.

"We are the entertainers. We are the kings of Southeast Asia. We are your BTS Pro Series SEA Champions," Fnatic posted on Twitter. On Sunday, Fnatic took the opening map in just 22 minutes, the second in 37 minutes and the clincher in 29 minutes.

TNC Predator reached the best-of-five grand final with a 2-0 victory earlier Sunday against Geek Fam in the lower bracket finals, winning in 45 and 31 minutes. Fnatic earned $21,000 of the $50,000 prize pool, with TNC Predator taking home $11,000 as the runners-up.

Prize pool: 1. Fnatic, $21,000

2. TNC Predator, $11,000 3. Geek Fam, $6,500

4. BOOM Esports, $4,500 5-6: Reality Rift and Team Adroit, $2,250

7-8: T1 and CR, $1,250 --Field Level Media

