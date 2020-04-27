Left Menu
BOOM Esports wins ESL One: Road to Rio - South America event

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 06:30 IST
BOOM Esports defeated Isurus on Sunday to claim the ESL One: Road to Rio -- South America championship. The victory in the grand final allowed BOOM Esports to win $6,000 in prize money.

BOOM Esports got off to a strong start in the grand final by posting a 16-6 decision on Nuke. Things were tougher on Mirage as Isurus jumped out to an 11-4 lead. But BOOM Esports rallied and eventually won the map 22-19 in double overtime.

The South American competition featured just four teams vying for Pro Tour points and a $10,000 prize pool. ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, South America and North America all started on April 22. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region will begin Thursday, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

Prize pool ($USD, points) 1. $6,000, 1,600 points -- BOOM Esports

2. $3,000, 1,500 points -- Isurus 3. $1,000, 1,400 points -- Imperial e-Sports

4. $0, 1,300 points -- RED Canids ESL One: Road to Rio - South America standings, with win-loss record and map differential in round-robin play

1. BOOM Esports, 3-0, +37 2. Isurus, 2-1, -5

3. Imperial e-Sports, 1-2, -26 4. RED Canids, 0-3, -6

--Field Level Media

