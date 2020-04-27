Number of new unemployed people in Israel amid COVID-19 outbreak exceeds 1 mln

The number of new unemployed workers in Israel, since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in the country, has reached 1,011,205 , Xinhua news ageny reported citing Israel Employment Service on Sunday. This figure includes all new unemployed workers added since March 1, three days after the first coronavirus case was detected in Israel.

On Sunday, 11,930 people applied for unemployment benefits, the highest daily number of applicants since April 5. Most of the new unemployed workers (87.9 per cent) were put on unpaid leaves since March 1, while 7.25 per cent have been laid off in this period, and the rest have quit or did not apply for benefits.

According to the bureau, the unemployment rate in Israel is currently 27.4 percent, compared with 4 per cent in March 1. The total number of unemployed people in Israel currently exceeds 1.14 million. (ANI)