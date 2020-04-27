Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand has won a battle against virus transmission: PM

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:15 IST
New Zealand has won a battle against virus transmission: PM
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@MFATgovtNZ)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday claimed New Zealand had scored a significant victory against the spread of the coronavirus, as the country began a phased exit from lockdown. "There is no widespread, undetected community transmission in New Zealand," Ardern declared. "We have won that battle." After nearly five weeks at the maximum Level Four restrictions -- with only essential services operating -- the country will move to Level Three late on Monday.

That will allow some businesses, takeaway food outlets and schools to reopen. But Ardern warned there was no certainty about when all transmission can be eliminated, allowing a return to normal life.

Everyone wants to "bring back the social contact that we all miss", she said, "but to do it confidently we need to move slowly and we need to move cautiously." "I will not risk the gains we've made in the health of New Zealanders. So if we need to remain at Level Three, we will." The easing of restrictions came as New Zealand, a nation of five million people, reported only one new case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,122 with 19 deaths.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

World champion Taylor calls boxing without fans 'glorified sparring'

World champion Josh Taylor fears it will be hard to motivate himself for the glorified sparring of boxing behind closed doors. The Scot was meant to defend his World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation super-lightweight t...

Ghaziabad admin writes to director school education, wants summer vacation to be declared from May 1

The district administration has written to the director school education, Uttar Pradesh to declare the summer vacation for schools from May 1 instead of May 20 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The academic session in schools in the ...

Sausage roll supremo Greggs to start reopening stores as UK lockdown eases

British baker and takeaway food group Greggs - famed for its sausage rolls and vegan snacks - plans to reopen 20 shops from next Monday in a trial to see it can operate effectively with social distancing measures as a coronavirus lockdown i...

RBI's announcement of Rs 50,000 cr fund will protect small investors: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said the RBIs announcement of Rs 50,000 crore liquidity facility for mutual funds will take forward the Union governments measures to protect small investors amid the challenges facing the economy due to CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020