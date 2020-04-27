Portugal to ease restrictions next month

Portugal's prime minister says authorities are aiming to relax some of the measures devised to stem the spread of the coronavirus next month. Prime Minister Antonio Costa says new rules on self-isolation and going back to work or school will be introduced every two weeks, as their impact is assessed.

The plan is due to be announced on Thursday. Costa warned the changes don't mean a return to normal and that will only happen once there is a vaccine.

Portugal was quick to enact a lockdown and has reported 903 deaths from COVID-19, far fewer than neighboring Spain's more than 23,500.