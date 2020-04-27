Left Menu
Development News Edition

World's biggest film festivals unite for 10-day global streaming event

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:33 IST
World's biggest film festivals unite for 10-day global streaming event
Representative image Image Credit: Storyblocks

More than 20 film festivals around the world have joined together to stream movies free on YouTube after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered movie theaters and forced the cancellation of annual showcases in Cannes and New York. The 10-day "We Are One: A Global Film Festival" will feature content curated by the Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance, Toronto and Tribeca film festivals, among others, starting on May 29, organizers Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube said in a statement on Monday.

The festival will showcase films, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations. No details of the programming were announced and it was unlikely that major new movies that generally launch at film festivals would be included. The cancellation of the May Cannes film festival in France and uncertainty around festivals in Venice and Toronto in September because of the coronavirus outbreak has robbed filmmakers and movie studios of crucial windows to promote their new offerings to the media and the public.

The organizers of the Cannes film festival said on Monday that they were proud to join in the YouTube event "to spotlight truly extraordinary films and talent, allowing audiences to experience both the nuances of storytelling from around the world and the artistic personalities of each festival." Jane Rosenthal, co-founder of the Tribeca film festival in New York that also had to be canceled, said the idea was to inspire and unite people across borders during the pandemic.

"All of the world needs healing right now," Rosenthal said in a statement. Other festivals taking part include those in Jerusalem, Mumbai, Sarajevo, Sydney, Tokyo and London.

While the festival will stream for free, viewers will be asked to donate to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Regeneron, Sanofi arthritis drug may only help critical coronavirus patients -study

Results of a study of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SAs rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara indicate it may only help the sickest coronavirus patients, the companies said on Monday, dampening hopes the medicine could benefit a wide...

Gehlot's 15 suggestions to PM Modi to cope with COVID-19 crisis -- Rs 1 lakh cr grant to states

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday forwarded a 15-point suggestion, including a grant of Rs 1 lakh crore to states, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cope with the crisis arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. Modi on Monday...

Report: Jets to exercise fifth-year option on S Adams

The Jets plan to exercise the fifth-year option of safety Jamal Adams, the New York Daily News reported on Monday. Adams would collect over 9.8 million under the option, which is equal to this years transition tag for safeties because he wa...

Goa renews demand for mining resumption amid COVID-19 crisis

Anticipating an economic distress due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has sought intervention of the Centre in resumption of the mining operations, which came to a halt in 2018 following the supreme ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020