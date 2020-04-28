'Doublelift' returns to Team SoloMid

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:15 IST
Team SoloMid officially brought back former AD carry Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng, the organization announced. Doublelift will rejoin TSM's starting League of Legends roster for the 2020 LCS Summer Split, beginning on May 16.

The 26-year-old is a seven-time League of Legends Championship Series champion, having contributed to two victories with TSM during his tenure from 2015-17, four with Team Liquid from 2017-19 and one with Counter Logic Gaming. Doublelift will reunite with former TSM teammates Soren "Bjergsen" Bjerg and support Vincent "Biofrost" Wang while replacing Kasper "Kobbe" Kobberup in the lineup.

"I'm unbelievably excited to play on TSM again," Doublelift said. "Soren and Vincent have been my close friends and together with this roster I expect to dominate LCS. I intend to help TSM regain status as a top team, make worlds for the first time in 3 years, and look for the international success we were on the brink of years ago." --Field Level Media

