Left Menu
Development News Edition

US says 'prepared to recognise' Israel's annexation of parts of West Bank

The United States said on Monday that it was ready to recognize Israel's annexation of parts of the West Bank but asked the new unity government to also negotiate with the Palestinians.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:47 IST
US says 'prepared to recognise' Israel's annexation of parts of West Bank
Israel's illegal settlement in West Bank (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

The United States said on Monday that it was ready to recognize Israel's annexation of parts of the West Bank but asked the new unity government to also negotiate with the Palestinians. "As we have made consistently clear, we are prepared to recognize Israeli actions to extend Israeli sovereignty and the application of Israeli law to areas of the West Bank that the vision foresees as being part of the State of Israel," a State Department spokesperson told The Times of Israel when asked if the US would allow Israel's new government to move forward with the process.

The step would be "in the context of the Government of Israel agreeing to negotiate with the Palestinians along the lines set forth in President Trump's Vision." "The annexation would be in the context of an offer to the Palestinians to achieve statehood based upon specific terms, conditions, territorial dimensions and generous economic support. This is an unprecedented and highly beneficial opportunity for the Palestinians," the spokesperson added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has reached a power-sharing deal to remain in office after three inconclusive elections, has vowed to press ahead with annexations that the Palestinians say will shut the door to a two-state solution. A Middle East "vision" unveiled in January by US President Donald Trump gave a green light to annexations especially in the Jordan valley area, but Netanyahu's coalition deal with centrist Benny Gantz said the cabinet would consult Washington before moving forward.

The Palestinians have refused to negotiate with the Trump administration, considering it biased. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas threatened on Wednesday to cancel all agreements with Israel and the US if Israel moved forward with annexation plans. On Sunday, Netanyahu had said he was "confident" that the US President would let him fulfill his election promise to apply Israeli sovereignty over parts of the West Bank "a couple of months from now."

The Arab League is meanwhile planning to hold an urgent virtual meeting this week to galvanize opposition to the annexation plan, while Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has reportedly approached counterparts in a number of countries including Russia, Germany, Egypt, Japan, Sweden and Norway to oppose the outline. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

19 inmates of Indore Central Jail test positive for coronavirus

As many as 19 prisoners of Indore Central Jail have tested positive for coronavirus, informed Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore, on Tuesday.19 inmates of Central Jail who are currently lodged at a temporary jail have t...

Hi-tech scans get under skin of 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'

Researchers using a battery of modern imaging techniques have gotten under the skin of Johannes Vermeers Girl with a Pearl Earring, but tests havent answered the key question about the world famous paintings enigmatic subject. Who was the g...

Singapore says COVID-19 cases may be higher than official tallies

Singapores top medical authority said on Tuesday the number of migrant workers infected with coronavirus may be higher than official tallies due to a priority to isolate those staying in dormitories with mass outbreaks. The Southeast Asian ...

BJP creating hatred against Muslims, says Akhilesh; questions UP govt's handling of crisis

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of creating hatred against Muslims over the coronavirus crisis, saying the ruling party members are following their basic training. In an interview with PTI, he charged the Bha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020