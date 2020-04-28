Nepal registers two new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 54

Nepal registers two new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 54PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:50 IST
Nepal on Tuesday recorded two new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of the COVID-19 patients in the country to 54. Two men, aged 35 years and 24 years, from Ratahat district in southern Nepal have tested COVID-19 positive, the Ministry of Health and Population said.
Both men were staying in quarantine after returning from India, one from Kolkata and the other from Delhi, one month ago, it said. So far, COVID-19 tests have been conducted on 10,807 people. Sixteen people have returned home after their successful treatment.
Currently, there are 38 active patients undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country. Nepal has been under lockdown since March 23. All government services other than essential have been shut down. On Sunday, the government extended the nationwide lockdown till May 7 to stop the spread of the virus.
Nepal's tourism sector is the worst hit by the pandemic. The Hotel Association of Nepal has projected that the hotel business income will decline by 90 per cent in 2020 and has asked the government to adopt special measures to protect the industry..
