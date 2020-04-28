Left Menu
Ukraine to ease lockdown restrictions

PTI | Kiev | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:30 IST
Ukraine to ease lockdown restrictions
Authorities in Ukraine have started to ease lockdown restrictions enacted since March 12 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Government officials in Chernivtsy, a city 500 kilometers (300 miles) west of Kyiv, allowed food markets to reopen Tuesday while requiring customers to wear masks and observe social distancing.

In Kyiv, authorities plan to lift some of the restrictions on May 12 to allow beauty parlors, shops and parks to reopen if there isn't a spike of new infections. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says similar gradual measures may be taken throughout the country. Ukraine has reported 9,410 coronavirus cases and 239 deaths.

