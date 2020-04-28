Cloud9 leave Dota 2 scene again

Cloud9 released their team members and announced the organization is leaving Dota 2 competition after a short-lived comeback. "Effective immediately, all members of our roster are available to be signed by other organizations," according to a team statement. "We would like to thank all members of the DOTA 2 team for their efforts during these past few months and we wish them success with the next stage of their careers. We also want to thank the fans who supported our DOTA 2 team this year."

Cloud9 re-entered the Dota 2 circuit earlier this year after abandoning the platform in 2017. Previously, Cloud9 managed only a single first-place finish in the 2014 Nvidia Invitational. One of North America's biggest organizations, Cloud9 has League of Legends, Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams.

At the recently finished BTS: Pro Series Americas, Cloud9 team finished in 5th-6th place. Players who now are free agents are: Jacky "EternaLEnVy" Mao, Marcus "Ace" Hoelgaard, Jingjun "Sneyking" Wu, Rasmus "MISERY" Filipsen and Johan "pieliedie" Astrom.

"It was great working with these players and I want to thank them for being professional throughout and buying into our vision and company values. We're confident that success will follow them as their careers progress," said Ysabel "Noukky" Muller, the team manager.