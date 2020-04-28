Left Menu
Development News Edition

'MoOz' leaves business associates

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-04-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:55 IST
'MoOz' leaves business associates
Image Credit: Flickr

Joel Mori "MoOz" Ozambela has left Business Associates, he announced on social media. That leaves the Dota 2 team with four players on the roster: David "Moo" Hull, Leon "Nine" Kirilin, Braxton "Brax" Paulson, and Clinton "Captain" Loomis.

MoOz, from Peru, previously played for Infamous, Gorillaz-Pride, beastcoast, and J.Storm. Earlier this year, business associates was formed from the J.Storm roster. At the recently concluded BTS Pro Series: Americas, Business Associates finished in the top six and reached the top four at ESL One Los Angeles Online.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

YouTube expands fact-check feature to U.S. video searches during COVID-19 pandemic

YouTube, the video service of Alphabet Incs Google, said on Tuesday it would start showing text and links from third-party fact-checkers to U.S. viewers, part of efforts to curb misinformation on the site during the COVID-19 pandemic. The i...

Belgians urged to double down on fries, do national duty

In a country that claims to be the real birthplace of the finger food that Americans have the temerity to call french fries, rescuing the potato industry might easily be a matter of Belgian national pride. So while a coronavirus lockdown ke...

Spain to phase out coronavirus lockdown, eyes normality by end-June

Spain announced a four-phase plan on Tuesday to lift one of the toughest coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and return to normality by the end of June as the daily death toll fell to 301, less than a third of a record high of 950 in early Apri...

As virus ravages Detroit, rural Michigan chafes at heavy job losses

For Amy Schuch, who co-owns a tree-removal business in rural Michigan, social distancing was part of the job long before the coronavirus pandemic largely shut down her states economy.We work in the middle of nowhere, Schuch said. But an eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020