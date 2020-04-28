'MoOz' leaves business associates

Joel Mori "MoOz" Ozambela has left Business Associates, he announced on social media. That leaves the Dota 2 team with four players on the roster: David "Moo" Hull, Leon "Nine" Kirilin, Braxton "Brax" Paulson, and Clinton "Captain" Loomis.

MoOz, from Peru, previously played for Infamous, Gorillaz-Pride, beastcoast, and J.Storm. Earlier this year, business associates was formed from the J.Storm roster. At the recently concluded BTS Pro Series: Americas, Business Associates finished in the top six and reached the top four at ESL One Los Angeles Online.