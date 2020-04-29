Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Aceh, Indonesians pray at mosque but bring their own rugs

PTI | Bandaaceh | Updated: 29-04-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 11:18 IST
In Aceh, Indonesians pray at mosque but bring their own rugs
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hundreds of people join the Ramzan evening prayers at Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in the capital of Indonesia's far western Aceh province. They wash their hands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus before they perform ablutions and begin their prayers. They come with masks, following a government appeal, but don't always wear them. Some worshippers bring their own prayer rugs after the carpets at the mosque were rolled up in March.

One congregant, Umar, decided to join a mass prayer at the mosque and wore a mask to make sure he did the right thing as suggested by the government. "I feel not complete if I do the prayer, not at the mosque," Umar said. The scene stands in sharp contrast to past Ramzans. The mosque in Banda Aceh can accommodate thousands, and people flooded outside the mosque building in past years. This year, not more than 400 worshippers have participated in the evening prayer. They were not packed together but were not social distancing either.

Indonesia's Religious Affairs Ministry has issued guidance for people to worship from home, alongside government recommendations for working and learning from home. The Indonesia Ulema Council also previously issued a fatwa advising against congregational prayers in areas where COVID-19 had spread uncontrollably. Indonesia's coronavirus outbreak has been most intense in and around the densely populated capital, Jakarta. It has recorded 4,002 cases with 370 deaths from the total 9,511 cases and 773 deaths across the country. The central government reported nine COVID-19 cases in Aceh with no deaths as of Tuesday.

Aceh is the only province in the world's most populous Muslim nation that practices Shariah law. The region's autonomy was a concession the central government made in 2001 as part of efforts to end a decades-long war for independence. The Aceh Ulema Council has allowed daily mass prayers as long as they follow previously announced health protocols, such as wearing masks and bringing their own prayer rugs. Some preachers are shortening sermons so worshipers won't stay long in a crowd, and some Aceh mosques are not allowing mass prayers, following the central government's guidance.

The Aceh council's deputy chairman Faisal Ali said the council only allowed congregational prayers in certain areas. "For people who live in areas where the epidemic of COVID-19 is still under control, they can do the prayers that are held at mosques by limiting the duration," Ali said.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi must take tuition from Chidambaram to understand difference between writing off, waiving off: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday dismissed the claim made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that Centre has waived off Rs 65,000 crore of loan defaulters, stating that he must take tuition from former Finance Minister P Chidambar...

UP govt planning ordinance to punish those who misbehave with frontline COVID-19 workers

Lucknow, Apr 29 PTI The Uttar Pradesh government is contemplating to bring an ordinance with provisions for stringent punishment against those flouting lockdown orders and misbehaving with frontline COVID-19 workers, sources said. The stat...

India Post mobile app helps deliver masks, medicines

The conventional mail at your door service, India Post, is not only delivering letters during the COVID-19 lockdown, but also the much needed masks and medicines. The android mobile application of Department of Posts, Post Info, has been he...

President Trump hails U.S. coronavirus testing as infections cross a million

The United States has reported more than a million coronavirus infections only because of its testing, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, hailing the effort as being much better than any other country in the world.The Twitter comment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020