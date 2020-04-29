Left Menu
Germany extends its worldwide travel warning

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:58 IST
Germany is extending its worldwide travel warning until mid-June, saying the coronavirus situation is too dire to change the guidance

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says the warning, due to expire May 3, would be extended to June 14 because there has been no change to the danger posed by the pandemic. Maas says he will discuss the matter with European partners in the coming weeks

He says, “naturally we all hope we won't need this travel warning after June 14.” Among other things, the official warning means that Germans who had booked vacations for the dates can get refunds, another likely blow to the European travel industry.

