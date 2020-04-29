Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Swedish govt spreads manure in park to discourage public celebrations

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:11 IST
Coronavirus: Swedish govt spreads manure in park to discourage public celebrations

The southern Swedish city of Lund says it is spreading stinking chicken manure on the grounds of a central park to discourage a public celebration there on Thursday. It's traditionally a big festive day among Swedish students and youth.

Gustav Lindblad from Lund's environmental committee tells Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan that “we get the opportunity of fertilizing the lawns in the park and, at the same time, it will stink and it may not be so nice to sit and drink beer in the park.” The city says up 30,000 people from different parts of Sweden -- mostly students from Lund University -- have in previous years gathered to the Stadspark to celebrate Valborg, a spontaneous fest that marks the arrival of spring for Swedes. Sweden has maintained relatively relaxed approach to public restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak. But the government is strongly urging citizens to practice proper social distancing.

Sweden, a nation of 10 million, has confirmed 19,621 coronavirus cases and 2,355 deaths..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Gilead says remdesivir trials show improvement for COVID-19 patients

Gilead Sciences Inc on Wednesday said its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19, and provided data suggesting it worked better when given earlier in the course of infection.The closely wat...

No dearth of beds for COVID-19 patients in Kolkata hospitals : Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that there are still as many as 790 beds ready for coronavirus patients in hospitals of Kolkata. There were some who tried to spread rumours that there are no beds in hospitals of Kolkata to ...

Stocks charge higher on hopes for progress in fighting virus

Stocks charged higher around the world Wednesday following an encouraging but preliminary report on a possible treatment for COVID-19. The SP 500 rose 1.9per cent in early trading, and stocks in Europe also jumped after Gilead Sciences put ...

Pak shells forward posts along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Wednesday, a defence spokesperson said. The Pakistani troops initiated small arms firing and m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020