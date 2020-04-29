Left Menu
Development News Edition

Navy to widen carrier probe, delaying decision on commander

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:45 IST
Navy to widen carrier probe, delaying decision on commander
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Navy will conduct a legal investigation of circumstances surrounding the spread of the coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, a move that effectively delays a decision on whether to reinstate the ship's captain, two U.S. officials said Wednesday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a decision not yet publicly announced.

The decision comes several days after Navy leaders met with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to discuss the Navy's recommendation that Capt. Brett Crozier be restored to command of the ship. One official said the wider investigation is intended to last no longer than 30 days. Both officials said the intention is to look more closely at an array of issues related to Roosevelt's encounter with the virus and how decisions were made.

The Navy inquiry on which it based its recommendation to restore Crozier to command was headed by the vice chief of naval operations, Adm. Robert Burke, and has not been made public. Esper had been expected to decide whether to endorse the recommendation and the report after he met last Friday with Adm. Mike Gilday, the chief of naval operations, and James McPherson, the acting Navy secretary. But there apparently were additional questions that Esper and others felt needed further investigation.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

90% of Delhi's containment zones have not reported new COVID-19 cases recently: Jain

There have been no new coronavirus case in 90 per cent of the containment zones recently in the national capital, Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. He said earlier the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was four or five...

Horse racing-Cheltenham should not have taken place, says Racing Ireland CEO

The Cheltenham horse racing festival should probably not have been allowed to go ahead last month shortly before Britain went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Horse Racing Ireland CEO Brian Kavanagh has said. Around 60,000 specta...

Yemen's Aden city sets three-day 24-hour curfew after coronavirus cases confirmed - STC

Authorities in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden have announced a three-day, 24-hour curfew starting at midnight local time, after five confirmed cases of new coronavirus infection were announced on Wednesday.The announcement came from ...

Mastercard sees spending return as economies open after coronavirus gloom

Mastercard Inc said it expects consumer spending to gradually return to pre-COVID levels as people start using their cards again on clothing and domestic travel with countries easing lockdown measures that have brought the world to a stands...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020