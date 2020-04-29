Report: Excel Esports to sign 'Kryze'

Excel Esports are signing top laner Felix "Kryze" Hellstrom and promoting mid laner Jordan "Special" Scheffe, ESPN reported Wednesday. Kryze was formerly with Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition, while Special moves up from BT Excel.

Kryze and Special will replace Dae-han "Expect" Ki and Young-min "Mickey" Son, respectively. Excel finished seventh in the 2020 League of Legends European Championship spring split.

The 2020 LEC Summer Split begins on June 12. --Field Level Media