Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU agency: Virus plummeted asylum applications

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 14:52 IST
EU agency: Virus plummeted asylum applications
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union's asylum agency says that the number of asylum applications in Europe plummeted by almost half last month as measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus kicked in. The European Asylum Support Office said Thursday that just 34,737 applications for asylum were lodged in the 31 European countries it collects data for in March, a 43% drop over the previous month.

It said that "just before the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe, applications had increased compared to the same period in 2019, with 65 300 applications lodged in January and 61 100 in February." To halt the spread of the coronavirus, many European Union countries have temporarily closed parts of their borders, making it increasingly difficult for migrants to enter without authorization. Greece, the main entry point for people seeking refuge or better lives in Europe, suspended all asylum applications for a month at the beginning of March after Turkey began waving migrants through to their common border.

Nationals from Syria, Afghanistan, Colombia, and Venezuela continue to file the most asylum applications.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

One more recovers from coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

With one more person recovering from novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Union Territory is now at 17, an official said on Thursday. One more COVID-19 positive turns negative. So, total active cases are now...

'Man full of talent, art': JP Nadda, Amarinder Singh and others mourn Rishi Kapoor's demise

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday condoled the demise of Rishi Kapoor and said that the veteran actor was full of talent and art. Another great loss for Indian cinema. Saddened by the demise of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, a man full of t...

14 people held for offering prayer at mosque in Karnataka during lockdown

As many as 14 people have been arrested for offering prayer at a mosque in violation of the coronavirus lockdown norms in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka, police said on Thursday. Police said they were looking for two more people who parti...

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha bids farewell to Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha bid farewell to his dear friend Rishi Kapoor who breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. The 74-year-old star took to Twitter and shared his pictures with the late actor. He wrote, Shocking Unb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020