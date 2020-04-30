Russia coronavirus cases top 100,000, toll at 1,073
Russia on Thursday registered 7,099 new cases in last 24 hours taking the country's tally to 106,498.ANI | Moscow | Updated: 30-04-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 14:54 IST
Russia on Thursday registered 7,099 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours taking the country's tally to 106,498. The country's death toll stands at 1,073, Sputnik reported
"Russia's cumulative total of coronavirus infection cases has reached 106,498 (+7.1 percent) in 85 regions," Russia's coronavirus response center said in a statement. As many as 2,829 new patients are asymptotic.
Of all the new cases, 3,093 have been registered in Moscow, 793 in Moscow region, and 336 in St. Petersburg. As many as 1,333 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cured people to 11,619.
