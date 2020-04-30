Left Menu
Pakistan's Edhi Foundation chief again tests positive for COVID-19

Faisal Edhi, the head of Edhi Foundation and son of philanthropist late Abdul Sattar Edhi, has once again tested positive for the coronavirus.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Faisal Edhi, the head of Edhi Foundation and son of philanthropist late Abdul Sattar Edhi, has once again tested positive for the coronavirus. Edhi told Pakistani daily Dawn on Wednesday that he was in self-isolation in Islamabad since April 21. He said he was well, but had mild difficulty in breathing and doctors had told him that he had developed pneumonia.

The doctors were of the view that it was a minor problem and Edhi would get well within 10 days. The charity chief also said that five other people, including his son Saad Edhi, who had accompanied him, have tested negative for the infection.

Edhi tested positive for coronavirus for the first time on April 21. He once again underwent the test at the PIMS hospital on April 27, in which he was found COVID-19 positive. His son Saad Edhi, in a statement, had said that Faisal Edhi was currently in Islamabad and was doing better. "He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating," he had said.

Before testing positive for the coronavirus for the first time, the head of the Edhi Foundation met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and donated Rs 10 million to the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.

