Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank Hapoalim agrees to pay over $30 mln for role in FIFA scandal -DOJ

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 00:01 IST
Bank Hapoalim agrees to pay over $30 mln for role in FIFA scandal -DOJ

Bank Hapoalim B.M. agreed to pay more than $30 million for its role in the money laundering conspiracy surrounding FIFA, the world governing body for soccer, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

The Israeli bank and its Swiss subsidiary admitted they, through employees, conspired to launder over $20 million in bribes and kickbacks to soccer officials with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and other soccer federations, the DOJ said in its statement. The agreement between the U.S. government and the bank is the latest development to spring from a sprawling corruption probe unveiled in 2015. The firm admitted that from December 2010 to February 2015, bank employees agreed to launder bribes and kickbacks, which were given in exchange for broadcasting rights for sports marketing executives, U.S. prosecutors said.

"For nearly five years, Bank Hapoalim employees used the U.S. financial system to launder tens of millions of dollars in bribe payments to corrupt soccer officials in multiple countries," Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in Thursday's statement. Bank executives admitted they allowed the illicit activity to continue even after employees reported it, according to the DOJ and Federal Bureau of Investigation. As part of the deal, U.S. prosecutors have agreed they will not prosecute the bank for three years in return for cooperation from the bank and other remedial efforts, the DOJ said.

A lawyer for Bank Hapoalim did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

More than 3.21 million people have reportedly been infected by the novel coronavirus globally, and 227,864 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1400 GMT on Thursday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the gl...

U.N. chief laments lack of global leadership in coronavirus fight

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday lamented a lack of leadership by world powers and a divided international community in the fight against the coronavirus as he raised concern about inadequate support for poor co...

Coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh improving: Chouhan

Madhya PradeshChief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday claimed there was a significant decline in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. So far, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,625 COVID-19 cases, including 137 deaths.Only 2.4 ...

Two medical teams deployed at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi to conduct COVID-19 check-up

Two medical teams have been deployed at Delhis Azadpur Mandi with immediate effect for medical check-up of any person with COVID-19 symptoms after coronavirus positive cases were detected at the wholesale market. Earlier on Thursday, four m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020