Honduran president denies drug trafficking accusations

Honduran president denies drug trafficking accusationsReuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 01-05-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 07:00 IST
The drug trafficking accusations against Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez are "100%" false, the president's office said on Thursday, after U.S. prosecutors announced drug trafficking charges against a former chief of the Honduran National Police.
Hernandez has not been charged with a crime, but U.S. prosecutors and witnesses at the trial of his brother, Tony Hernandez, have implicated him in drug trafficking and taking bribes.
- READ MORE ON:
- Juan Orlando Hernandez
- Honduran