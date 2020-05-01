Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traditional landscapes of Japan's Shirakawago village attract tourist

Shirakawa is one of the most beautiful and traditional villages in Japan. Tourists from all over the world visit the village every year.

ANI | Gifu | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:06 IST
Traditional landscapes of Japan's Shirakawago village attract tourist
Shirakawa Village is very unique and offers a chance to glimpse to Japanese tradition and continuous effort of residents.. Image Credit: ANI

Shirakawa is one of the most beautiful and traditional villages in Japan. Tourists from all over the world visit the village every year. Because of its amazing natural environment, with high mountains and heavy snowfall, interaction with the neighboring regions was limited.

However, this also created the condition for the development of unique social cooperation and cultural lifestyle. Yuki Tezuka, member of the village association said, "In December 1995, Shirakawa village and Gokayama in Toyama Prefecture were declared together with a World Heritage site. The first reason as you can see is the great scenery like fields and mountains. The other reason is the distinctive way of building houses in the village. Another reason is the cooperative social lifestyle that lasted for hundreds of years as the villagers maintain by themselves the repair and restoration of the village houses. For all these reasons, the village was chosen as a World Heritage site".

One of Shirakawa's key climate features is that its snowfall is one of Japan's heaviest. Snowfall from December to March may reach up to 2 to 3 meters high. As a result of the frequent heavy snow, thick thatched roofs are used in building houses.

A villager said, "When you put your hands together to pray, in Japanese we call that Gasho, the way the houses are built resembles this. So that is why we call these houses Gasho. The roof is very steep, so the snow falls off it easily. The structure of the roof also allows for huge attic space, which was used for storing silk goods and raising silkworm. The village houses are 300 years old and recognized for their building technique." The reason why these houses are in such good condition is the regular maintenance that takes place every year.

The villagers cooperate with each other to repair their houses, and thanks to this cooperation they have been able to keep their village in this great condition for hundreds of years. A tourist said, "It's nice to see this traditional, old fashioned and very open place. Even with many visitors, it feels very calming. It's nice to get away from the big cities."

Shirakawa Village is very unique and offers a chance to glimpse to Japanese tradition and continuous effort of residents.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Texas partially reopens businesses

Texas, the second-largest state in the US, partially re-opened businesses on Friday with limited occupancy after nearly one month of lockdown in a bid to restore livelihoods and help citizens re-enter the workforce. Texas has reported over ...

MSI extends product warranty period in India amidst lockdown

New Delhi India, May 1 ANIPRNewswire MSI, a world leading gaming brand, has announced an extension of the warranty period for their entire range of laptops under the Gaming and Content Creation series whose warranty is expiring between Marc...

Malaysia reports 69 new coronavirus cases with 1 new death

Malaysia reported 69 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 6,071.The number of fatalities rose by one to 103.Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysia would allow t...

IMF approves US$411m to help Ethiopia meet needs stemming from COVID-19

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund IMF approved today a purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument RFI equivalent to SDR 300.7 million about US411 million, 100 percent of quota to help Ethiopia meet the urgent balance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020