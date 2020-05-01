Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa eases one of world's strictest lockdowns

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:06 IST
South Africa eases one of world's strictest lockdowns
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa began easing one of the world's strictest lockdowns on Friday, with runners and dog-walkers returning eagerly to the streets but not all wearing the face masks that are now mandatory in the country with Africa's most coronavirus cases. In Johannesburg, Cape Town and elsewhere, people took a breath of fall air, and some headed to the malls to buy warm clothes for winter, which brings a new challenge in combating the virus: flu season.

South Africa has more than 5,600 cases of COVID-19. As the country eases down one notch to Level 4 restrictions, many businesses can resume limited operations. Many mines, factories, and agricultural businesses can resume work in phases, starting with only a third of employees. Restaurants can reopen for deliveries only.

People are now permitted to leave their homes for exercise between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. A night curfew is in place from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Public transport, including trains and buses, can operate with restricted numbers of passengers. But the ban on domestic and international travel remains. Even with the easing, sales of liquor and cigarettes remain banned, which some have criticized as puritanical. But health officials warn that smoking might exacerbate respiratory problems experienced with COVID-19. The ban on alcohol sales has reduced brawls and traffic accidents, according to police.

Friday is Workers' Day and ordinarily, South Africa marks it with rallies by trade unions and political parties, but these are not possible this year. But some workers found the return of business enough reason to celebrate. "We were badly affected by the lockdown but fortunately we are open now. We had to listen to the leaders because this is a very difficult time," said Cameron Elihaz, who owns a cellphone repair and accessories shop in Johannesburg.

According to officials, schools should reopen in phases starting June 1 with the first batch being Grade 7 and Grade 12 pupils, the oldest classes in primary and secondary schools, respectively. But teachers' unions have protested, saying schools should not reopen until safe conditions can be assured. There is no date for when higher education institutions will open, with the sector increasingly looking towards online learning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized that his government is trying to balance the need to curb the spread of the virus with pressure to minimize economic hardships in one of the world's most unequal countries. Ramaphosa earlier announced a $26 billion socio-economic relief package as millions of informal workers have suffered. Unemployment is expected to soar above the 29% that existed before the virus arrived.

South Africa has conducted more than 200,000 coronavirus tests. Officials say they will watch for areas of high concentrations of cases where they will implement targeted isolation measures.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-How a corporate PR machine is trying to kill a Wall Street tax

As Democratic presidential hopefuls descended on New Hampshire prior to the states Feb. 11 primary, John Tackeff was busy. The 27-year-old attended candidate events across the state to raise concerns about a proposed tax on Wall Street fina...

Spl Kerala-Odisha train to be run for migrant workers

The first special train from Kerala carrying 1,200 migrant workers to Bhubaneswar in Odisha will leave from the Aluva railway station near here on Friday evening, state Minister V S Sunil Kumar said, amid indications that five more such tra...

Shareholder advisor urges vote of no confidence for Deutsche Bank chair

Top shareholder advisor Glass Lewis has called on Deutsche Bank investors to vote against ratifying the actions of the banks chairman Paul Achleitner at this months annual general meeting citing performance concerns.We believe that a vote a...

Chevron cuts 2020 spending plans again as quarterly revenue declines

Chevron Corp on Friday lowered its capital expenditure forecast for 2020 by another 2 billion as its first-quarter revenue took a big hit from the crash in oil prices.Its total revenue and other income fell more than 10 to 31.50 billion in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020