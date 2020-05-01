Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greta Thunberg donates USD 100,000 to UNICEF to protect children during COVID-19 crisis

Sweden-based climate activist Greta Thunberg has announced that she was donating USD 100,000 in prize money she had received from the Danish NGO Human Act to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to support their work in protecting children hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:02 IST
Greta Thunberg donates USD 100,000 to UNICEF to protect children during COVID-19 crisis
Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Sweden-based climate activist Greta Thunberg has announced that she was donating USD 100,000 in prize money she had received from the Danish NGO Human Act to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to support their work in protecting children hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child-rights crisis," Thunberg said in the UNICEF statement.

"It will affect all children, now and in the long-term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most. I am asking everyone to step up and join me in support of UNICEF's vital work to save children's lives, to protect health and continue education," the 17-year-old activist added. According to UNICEF, Human Act will be matching Thunberg's donation, putting the total amount raised to USD 200,000. The amount will go towards a newly-launched campaign by the Danish NGO and Thunberg to UNICEF's emergency programmes to fight COVID-19, including to provide soap, masks, protective equipment and other support to healthcare systems.

Appreciating Thunberg, the UN body wrote, "The time is now, there isn't a day to lose. We must unite together in this fight. Thank you @GretaThunberg and Human Act for supporting our COVID-19 response." UNICEF has called the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic a "double emergency" because of the effect the virus and subsequent national lockdowns have had on children already living through conflict and struggling to access essential services.

COVID-19 has spread across the world, sending billions of people into lockdown as health services struggle to cope. Worldwide, the number of confirmed infections stood at more than 3.2 million, with some 230,000 deaths and more than one million recoveries, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No problem in dealing with COVID-19: Army Chief General Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday said that there are no problems in dealing with the issue of coronavirus. There are no problems in dealing with the issue of coronavirus. The first patient in the Army is cured and the jawan is back ...

K'taka govt issues notice to IAS officer for tweet on Tablighi Jamaat members

The Karnataka government on Friday issued a show cause notice to an IAS officer over his recent tweet about coronavirus-cured Tablighi Jamaat members donating plasma for treatment of other patients. The officer, Mohammad Mohsin, was in the ...

J-K administration issues online registration forms for migrants

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday issued online registration forms and helpline numbers to facilitate migrants stranded in other states due to the coronavirus lockdown, an official spokesperson saidThe union territory has appoi...

Kudlow says White House to focus on future growth incentives

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the Trump administration would focus on pro-growth measures and removing business barriers, as Congress deliberates the next massive coronavirus relief package.Among the measures Kudl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020