U.S. imposes Iran-related sanctions on mining company, individual -Treasury website

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:58 IST
The United States on Friday imposed Iran-related sanctions on an individual and Taif Mining Services LLC, the U.S. Treasury Department's website said.

According to the website, the blacklisted individual, Amir Dianat, is linked to Iran's elite Quds Force.

