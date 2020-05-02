T1 release PUBG player Treasure

T1 cut Lee "Treasure" Ha-Neul from their PlayerUunkown's Battlegrounds team, the organization announced. The team tweeted Thursday night, "We part our ways with 'Treasure' from T1 PUBG. We thank (him) for all the contributions he has made and wish him all the best in the future."

Treasure, a 20-year-old South Korean, had spent just short of a year with T1. No immediate roster replacement was announced. After Treasure arrived, T1 finished 14th in the PUBG Korea League 2019 - Phase 2 in the spring of 2019, then came in second (behind only OGN Entus Force) in PUBG Korea League 2019 - Phase 3 last fall.

The team's best result this year was a third-place finish in the Battlegrounds Weekly Series 2020 - Phase 1 Week 4. --Field Level Media