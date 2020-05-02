Left Menu
Development News Edition

T1 release PUBG player Treasure

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 10:06 IST
T1 release PUBG player Treasure

T1 cut Lee "Treasure" Ha-Neul from their PlayerUunkown's Battlegrounds team, the organization announced. The team tweeted Thursday night, "We part our ways with 'Treasure' from T1 PUBG. We thank (him) for all the contributions he has made and wish him all the best in the future."

Treasure, a 20-year-old South Korean, had spent just short of a year with T1. No immediate roster replacement was announced. After Treasure arrived, T1 finished 14th in the PUBG Korea League 2019 - Phase 2 in the spring of 2019, then came in second (behind only OGN Entus Force) in PUBG Korea League 2019 - Phase 3 last fall.

The team's best result this year was a third-place finish in the Battlegrounds Weekly Series 2020 - Phase 1 Week 4. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Varanasi: Shops to open from May 4, follow roster-based system

Grocery shops and other outlets selling essential items will open from Monday in the city according to a roster system, said District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma. This comes after the lockdown was extended beyond May 4 amid surging COVID-...

Excel Esports sign Fortnite WC runner-up Wolfiez

Jaden Wolfiez Ashman, a runner-up in the duos competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup as a 15-year-old, has a new team. British-based Excel Esports announced Friday that it signed the now 16-year-old Brit. Multiple media outlets reported...

Malaysia rounding up migrants to contain coronavirus spread, police say

Malaysian authorities are rounding up undocumented migrants as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the countrys police chief said late on Friday after hundreds of migrants and refugees were detained in the capital Kuala Lu...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 945 to 161,703 -RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 945 to 161,703, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.The death toll rose by 94 to 6,575....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020