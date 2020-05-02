Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran rejects 'baseless' US comments on aid to Venezuela

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 02-05-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 14:34 IST
Iran rejects 'baseless' US comments on aid to Venezuela
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran on Saturday denounced recent U.S. allegations that it was providing covert aid to help Venezuela overcome gas shortages as "baseless" without directly addressing them. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week said "multiple aircraft" belonging to Iran's Mahan Air had transferred "unknown support" to Venezuela's government. He called for a halt to the flights and for other countries to bar overflights by Mahan Air.

The Associated Press reported last month that Mahan Air was delivering key chemical components used for producing gasoline to help revive an aging refinery in the South American country, which is in the grip of a severe economic crisis. Venezuela has been suffering from widespread gasoline shortages despite having the world's largest oil reserves.

Both Iran and Venezuela are under heavy US sanctions and have had close relations for the last two decades. Iran's Foreign Ministry tweeted that the "baseless comments were made in order to prepare the ground for mounting US pressure on the Venezuelan government." Another statement said the US intended to "obstruct the Venezuelan government's plan for reviving the country's refineries." The statements did not directly address the allegations or elaborate on the nature of the cooperation between the two countries.

The Trump administration is pursuing a "maximum pressure" campaign aimed at ousting Venezuela's socialist president, Nicolás Maduro, and considers opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the nation's legitimate leader. The US and a coalition of nearly 60 nations say Maduro clings to power following a 2018 election that critics consider a sham because the most popular opposition politicians were banned from running. The Trump administration imposed heavy sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Indore Police catch 18 migrants travelling from Maharashtra to Lucknow inside cement mixing truck

Desperate to reach their homes, a group of labourers crept into the belly of a cement mixer truck, which was on its way from Maharashtra to Lucknow. Police on Saturday intercepted 18 people who were travelling inside the truck. As a precaut...

Coronavirus bonus for Pakistani terror groups- stay home rather than in jail

The Coronavirus epidemic has delivered an unexpected gift to Pakistani terror groups. Just about all of their operatives, who were in jail as a condition to keep Pakistan out of Financial Action Task Forces FATF blacklist, have now walked f...

PM meets FM for 2nd economic stimulus package

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a series of meetings with key ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and officials of economic ministries to firm up the second stimulus package fo...

Delhi police cautions against rumours after migrant workers show 'travel forms'

Delhi police on Saturday cautioned migrant labourers against a fake form being circulated through the social media after several of them reached police stations in Shahdara district to deposit the filled document thinking it would streamlin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020