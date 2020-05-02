Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia and Singapore delay deal on rail project to end-July

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 02-05-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 16:08 IST
Malaysia and Singapore delay deal on rail project to end-July

Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to delay finalising an agreement on a $736 million train project connecting Malaysia's southern state of Johor with the city-state to the end of July, their transport ministries said on Saturday. The countries agreed to extend the deadline for three months to July 31 after talks on the scheme, known as the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, were hit by curbs on movement to stem the coronavirus, Malaysia's Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Singapore's transport ministry said it hoped to wrap up discussions with Malaysia soon, adding that it would be the final extension. The RTS Link project was suspended last year after Malaysia's then-government, which came into power in 2018, pledged to tighten finances and review major deals.

The project cost was cut by a third from about 4.93 billion ringgit ($1.15 billion) to 3.16 billion ringgit ($736.08 million) after discussions between both countries, then-premier Mahathir Mohamad said in October. In March a new Malaysian government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in after Mahathir's sudden resignation.

($1 = 4.2930 ringgit)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-European championships postponed by a year - UEC

The road cycling European championships scheduled for September in the Italian province of Trentino have been postponed by a year amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Union Europeenne de Cyclisme UEC said on Saturday. Due to the difficult situatio...

Trump hopes COVID deaths will be below 100,000

President Donald Trump says hes hoping that the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States will be below 100,000. Even that, he acknowledged on Friday, is a horrible number. Trumps predictions of the expected U.S. death toll have ...

Haryana reports fifth coronavirus-related death

A 62-year-old coronavirus positive woman from Ambala City, with underlying health conditions, died on Saturday, bringing the death count to five in Haryana, a health official said. The woman died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she was admitte...

Health official says US missed some chances to slow virus

The US government was slow to understand how many coronaviruses were spreading from Europe, which helped drive the acceleration of outbreaks across the nation, a top health official said Friday. Limited testing and delayed travel alerts for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020