Pak President to participate in NAM's virtual summit on COVID-19

Pakistan President Arif Alvi would participate in the virtual summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held on Monday to decide on the enhanced coordination of the member states in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Foreign Office said the special online summit of the heads of state and government of the NAM member states has been convened at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, in his capacity as current chair of the Movement.

The summit will conclude with a political declaration of the Movement "Uniting Against COVID-19" as well as identified measures for enhanced coordination among the member states in their common fight against COVID-19. NAM represents the biggest grouping of countries outside the United Nations, comprising 120 developing countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America. A number of heads of states and governments will participate in the virtual summit.