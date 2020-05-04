Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: President queries Tanzania coronavirus kits after goat test

Updated: 04-05-2020 02:38 IST
Odd News Roundup: President queries Tanzania coronavirus kits after goat test

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

President queries Tanzania coronavirus kits after goat test

Coronavirus test kits used in Tanzania were dismissed as faulty by President John Magufuli on Sunday, because he said they had returned positive results on samples taken from a goat and a pawpaw. Magufuli, whose government has already drawn criticism for being secretive about the coronavirus outbreak and has previously asked Tanzanians to pray the coronavirus away, said the kits had "technical errors".

Tampa Bay Rays star and Cy Young hurler Blake Snell swept pitcher Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox on Sunday to claim the inaugural MLB The Show Players League title in dominating fashion. Snell claimed the best-of-five World Series 5...

