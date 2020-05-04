Left Menu
Development News Edition

New book aims to portray 'real' Prince Harry and Meghan

PTI | London | Updated: 04-05-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 23:16 IST
New book aims to portray 'real' Prince Harry and Meghan
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry. Image Credit: ANI

Freed from the constraints of life as full-time royals — and enmeshed in a feud with Britain's tabloid press — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan plan to tell their story in a book penned by sympathetic journalists. Harper Collins UK announced Monday that it will publish "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" in Britain and the Commonwealth on August 11. The book will be published in the US the same day by HarperCollins-owned Dey Street Books.

The book is written by Harper's Bazaar royal editor Omid Scobie and Elle magazine royal correspondent Carolyn Durand, who said they aim to capture "the real Harry and Meghan" and "finally present the truth of misreported stories" about them. The publisher said the book will tackle "the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond." It says the authors have been given "unique access" and the cooperation of those closest to the couple.

The announcement comes two weeks after Harry and Meghan said they would no longer cooperate with several British tabloid newspapers because of what they called "distorted, false or invasive" stories. Meghan is suing publisher Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over a series of articles in the Mail on Sunday that reproduced parts of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

Harry, who is a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and sixth in line to the British throne, married the American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, in a lavish ceremony watched around the world. The couple later said they found the scrutiny they received from the British media intolerable and claimed it tipped into harassment.

In January, they announced they planned to quit as senior royals, seek financial independence and move to North America. The split became official at the end of March, and the couple have relocated to the Los Angeles area, where Meghan was raised.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Israel, easing restrictions, seeks new "coronavirus normal"

Israel on Monday eased many restrictions on the public put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu citing the countrys success in containing the virus so far. Israelis, who for the most part hav...

Police faces tough time as migrant labourers come out on roads at few places in Haryana

Police had to face a tough situation on Monday as migrant workers, stranded in the state amid the lockdown and wanting to go back to their homes in different parts of the country, came out on the roads at a few places including Yamunanagar ...

Colombian police throw 'masked ball' for lady's 110th birthday

A Colombian grand dame partied on her 110th birthday despite coronavirus curbs, as police threw her a masked ball outdoors with live music, a huge cake, and presents from friends and neighbors. Anita Rojas, fondly known as Dona Anita, dance...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to nearly 4900; 349 fresh cases

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 4,898 on Monday, with 349 fresh cases being reported in a day, the city government authorities said. No fresh coronavirus death was reported for the second successive day on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020