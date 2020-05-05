Left Menu
Development News Edition

How do koalas drink? Not the way you might think

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 04:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 04:22 IST
How do koalas drink? Not the way you might think

Scientists have solved a lingering mystery about koala behavior - how these tree-dwelling marsupials native to Australia consume enough water to live.

A new study describes koala drinking behavior in the wild for the first time, finding that they lick water running down the smooth surface of tree trunks during rainfall - a phenomenon called "stemflow" - and do not rely merely on the water content of the leaves that make up their diet. The findings, which the researchers said may be useful in koala conservation efforts, were based on 46 observations of koalas in the wild from 2006 to 2019, mostly at You Yangs Regional Park in Victoria state.

"I think the main message is that behavioral observations in the wild are very important to establish what is normal and what is unusual, and to truly understand what animals need. If we watch them carefully, they will tell us," said University of Sydney ethologist Valentina Mella, lead author of the research published this week in the journal Ethology. Koalas, which are not bears despite a common misconception, spend most of their lives high up in eucalyptus trees. They rely on a diet of eucalyptus leaves, normally consuming around 1.1 to 1.8 pounds (500 to 800 grams) daily.

The word Koala is thought to have meant "no drink" in one of the Australian Aboriginal languages. The question of their water consumption had long been puzzling. "Koalas have been alleged to never drink free water in the wild, or to drink only occasionally. Drinking behavior has often been considered unusual and attributed to disease or to severe heat stress," Mella said.

"Koalas were thought to gain the majority of the water that they require from the moisture content in the leaves that they feed on and to drink water unintentionally in the wild by eating wet leaves after rain, or when dew is present on the leaf surface," Mella added. They sleep about 20 hours a day to conserve energy because their diet requires a lot of energy to digest.

"Koalas are nocturnal animals, so they are only active at night, and they are arboreal, which means that they live in trees and rely on them for food, shelter and, as we just discovered, also for drinking," Mella said. "Koalas actually spend 98% of their lives in trees and the only time they are on the ground is when they are trying to find another tree with a more generous food supply or a mate."

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Two special flights to begin evacuating Indians from UAE on Thursday

Two special flights are set to operate on Thursday to evacuate Indians stranded in the United Arab Emirates due COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Consulate in Dubai has announced. The passenger list for the two flights -- Abu Dhabi to Kochi and...

Boeing could produce Loyal Wingman fighter-like drone by middle of decade -exec

Boeing Co sees mass production of its unmanned, fighter-like jet developed in Australia likely happening by the middle of the decade, an executive said on Tuesday, as it rolled out the first of three prototypes. We are expecting middle of t...

Coyotes-Bruins, Panthers-Caps to meet in NHL Gaming Challenge

The Arizona Coyotes will oppose the Boston Bruins, and the Florida Panthers will take on the Washington Capitals in Week 2 matchups as part of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge. The online event is due to feature players from all 31 NHL teams...

U.S. should keep Congress informed about nuclear talks with Saudis -GAO

The U.S. Departments of State and Energy should commit to regular briefings to relevant committees in Congress on talks about nuclear power cooperation with Saudi Arabia, a congressional watchdog said in a report on Monday. The Government A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020