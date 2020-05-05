Left Menu
OpTic Gaming L.A. bench JKap for Chino

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 10:20 IST
OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, looking to climb out of a tie for the last place in the Call of Duty League, benched Jordan "JKap" Kaplan on Monday in favor of Martin "Chino" Chino. Eric "Muddawg" Sanders, OpTic L.A.'s general manager, made the announcement in a Twitter video. The change will be effective with the Florida Mutineers' "homestand," which runs Friday through Sunday.

"Obviously our team's performance has been unacceptable, and we need to get a lot better," Muddawg said in the video. "Going into the Florida event we're going to try playing Chino for JKap in the starting lineup. "Also, we're looking at a variety of role changes on the team. It's not lost on us that we have two of the most talented main ARs in the game in Slasher and Dashy. But obviously we're in a meta that only allows for one assault rifle at the moment so we're trying out a variety of scenarios to figure out what's best for the team."

OpTic L.A.'s new lineup will consist of Austin "SlasheR" Liddicoat, Brandon "Dashy" Otell, Kenny "Kuavo" Williams, Thomas "TJHaLy" Haly and Chino. JKap is one of only two players to win back-to-back Call of Duty World Championships, having accomplished the feat in 2015 and 2016. The other is Damon "Karma" Barlow (2013 and 2014).

JKap, a 26-year-old from New Jersey, joined OpTic L.A. last October. His previous teams include Evil Geniuses, eUnited, Luminosity Gaming, Team Envy, and FaZe Clan. Shortly after OpTic took him out of the starting lineup, JKap announced a collaboration with other CDL backups to get in some practice.

JKap tweeted, "If any teams are down to scrim vs me @Enable @Gunless @Trei @SaintsNato in the next few days, hit any of us up. Team Pine is trying to get our reps in and will be going hard" Peirce "Gunless" Hillman announced Monday that he was benched by the Chicago Huntsmen. Ian "Enable" Wyatt is a reserve for the Seattle Surge, Trei "Zer0" Morris is a sub for the New York Subliners, and Renato "Saints" Forza is a backup for the Los Angeles Guerrillas.

