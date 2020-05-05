Churches in Norway allowed to reopen, with restrictions

Churches in Norway can again carry out ceremonies as of May 10. However, there can be a maximum of 50 people in churches, and there must be at least one meter (3.3 feet) between churchgoers.

Bishop Atle Sommerfeldt, the head of the Church of Norway, told The Associated Press that he is pleased that more people will be able to attend baptisms, weddings, funerals, and regular services. Like elsewhere, priests in Norway, a predominantly Lutheran country, have carried out online services during the lockdown. Norwegian churches shut down March 12, the Norwegian news agency NTB wrote.