Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aircraft lessor AerCap boosts liquidity, defers jet deliveries

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:08 IST
Aircraft lessor AerCap boosts liquidity, defers jet deliveries

Aircraft leasing giant AerCap said it had boosted liquidity and reduced capital spending for 2020 by postponing jet deliveries, while withdrawing its full-year outlook as the coronavirus crisis batters aviation. Shares in the world's largest aircraft leasing company jumped more than 12% after it announced it had $11 billion in liquidity to help ride out the industry's worst-ever crisis.

Chief Executive Aengus Kelly said AerCap had obtained the deferral of deliveries of dozens of grounded 737 MAX from Boeing "on competitive terms". However, AerCap joined other aviation finance firms in raising questions over orders for the jet following a 14-month-old safety ban and a recent halt in production.

AerCap said it was facing cancellations of 737 MAX leases by some of its own airline customers, and reserved the right to reject taking delivery of affected aircraft from Boeing. "In cases where leases have been cancelled, we have the right to cancel our corresponding orders for delivery of those aircraft," the company said in a quarterly earnings report on Tuesday.

Deliveries of Boeing's best-selling model have been halted for over a year, passing the milestone at which buyers can trigger cancellation clauses, as some leasing firms have done. Still, Kelly told analysts that assuming a successful move by Boeing to recertify the 737 MAX with regulators across the world, the jet would once again see solid demand.

He also said there was demand for the Embraer E2 jet after the collapse of a tie-up with Boeing last weekend. "AerCap is navigating the coronavirus situation as best they can, tapping additional financing and adjusting their risk profile to airlines they believe can sustain the downturn," Cowen & Co analyst Helane Becker said in a note.

The aviation industry is enduring its worst crisis after the coronavirus pandemic crippled most flights, piling pressure on a sector already weakened by the MAX grounding. Kelly predicted a limited return to service by European airlines in May, lagging the Chinese market by two to three months, but warned not all global airlines would survive.

"There is no doubt that some airlines will fail because of the crisis," Kelly told analysts. There will also be fewer aircraft leasing companies, reversing a flood of capital into the aviation finance market in search of buoyant returns in recent years.

That is despite growing government support for airlines that Kelly said could double to $200 billion worldwide, from around $100 billion already committed in bailouts or public support. AerCap's first-quarter net income rose 18% to $276.8 million, driven partly by asset sales.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

ESL One Cologne to go on without fans; Melbourne off

ESL One Cologne 2020 will go on this summer without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced Tuesday. Additionally, IEM Melbourne, which was scheduled for August, will not be held this year.We have ...

Tweet against Rahul Gandhi: Rajasthan HC stays FIR against BJP president Nadda

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday stayed an FIR lodged against national BJP president J P Nadda in connection with a tweet by the partys IT department incharge Amit Malviya against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The complaint was lodged...

Jharkhand govt launches 3 schemes to spike man-days for MGNREGA to help returnee migrant workers

With thousands of migrant workers returnig to the state amid coronavirus outbreak, the Jharkhand government has launched three schemes to generate 25 crore man-days for MGNREGA to enable the workers earn wages as well as bring in a long-ter...

Ahmedabad records 349 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths in a day

Ahmedabad on Tuesday reportedits highest single-day spike in coronaviruscases so far at349, while fatalities also reached a new high of 39, theGujarat heath department saidWith the latest figures, the number of coronaviruscases in Ahmedabad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020