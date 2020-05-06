Key match in Road to Rio - Europe suspended

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 06:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 06:01 IST
A technical malfunction Tuesday stalled the battle for first place in Group A at ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe tournament. Astralis (5-1) grabbed sole possession of the top spot thanks to a 2-0 win over Dignitas (1-5). However, the matchup between Ninjas in Pyjamas (4-1) and Team Heretics (3-2) was suspended with the score 1-1 due to internet outages.

Tournament organizers announced that the match will be completed off-stream at a later date. In Group B action Tuesday, FaZe Clan (5-0) consolidated its first-place position with a 2-0 sweep of GODSENT (3-2), and North (2-3) came from behind for a 2-1 win over c0ntact Gaming (0-5).

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region began Thursday, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off Wednesday.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. The European event has 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two finishers from each group advance to the upper bracket of a double-elimination playoff, with the third- and fourth-place finishers advancing to the playoff's lower bracket.

All playoff matches are best-of-three prior to the grand final. The title match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map advantage. The European champion will receive 500 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points, plus $33,000 of the $115,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 350 Pro Tour points, 1,500 RMR points and $21,500.

In Tuesday play, Astralis edged Dignitas 19-17 in overtime on Train before sealing the match with a 16-5 victory on Dust II. Team Heretics claimed Nuke 16-10, and NiP leveled the match with a 16-3 rout on Overpass before the decisive map, Vertigo, was postponed.

FaZe downed GODSENT 16-6 on Overpass and 16-11 on Nuke. After c0ntact opened with a 16-12 decision on Inferno, North rallied to claim Vertigo 16-14 and Nuke 16-9.

Week 3 continues Wednesday with two matches: Group A

Complexity Gaming vs. Fnatic Team Vitality vs. ENCE

ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe standings, with win-loss record and point differential: Group A

1. Astralis, 5-1, +54 2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 4-1, +47

T3. Team Heretics, 3-2, +18 T3. Team Vitality, 3-2, -2

T5. Fnatic, 2-3, +2 T5. ENCE, 2-3, -27

7. Complexity Gaming, 1-4, -43 8. Dignitas, 1-5, -49

Group B 1. FaZe Clan, 5-0, +52

T2. G2 Esports, 3-2, +20 T2. Copenhagen Flames, 3-2, +18

T2. GODSENT, 3-2, -3 T5. mousesports, 2-3, +9

T5. North, 2-3, -14 T5. Movistar Riders, 2-3, -31

8. c0ntact Gaming, 0-5, -51 --Field Level Media

