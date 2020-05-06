Left Menu
Development News Edition

NYC's subways shut down for virus cleaning

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-05-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 11:10 IST
NYC's subways shut down for virus cleaning

New York City's subway system went silent in the early morning hours of Wednesday, as part of a plan for the normally round-the-clock system to shut down for train cleaning. The trains, which had been running on a reduced schedule since late March, are now going to be stopped from 1 am to 5 am each day.

Fewer trains would be running in the overnight hours anyway, but the shutdown allows for daily cleaning and for city workers to move homeless people who have been more visible in subway cars during the coronavirus. The New York Police Department has assigned more than 1,000 officers to secure many of the system's 472 stations, as fewer than 200 can be physically locked up.

Outreach teams made up of officers and nurses are being sent to 29 end-of-line stations to roust homeless people from trains that are headed out of service for cleaning, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said Tuesday. New York City normally has the country's busiest public transit system, with a weekday ridership of more than 5 million. But the impact of the coronavirus and people staying at home has been severe, with overall mass transit use dropping more than 90% in the past several weeks.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka government announces 11 per cent excise duty hike, which is in addition of six per cent announced in the budget.

Karnataka government announces 11 per cent excise duty hike, which is in addition of six per cent announced in the budget....

Strengthen health services in COVID and non-COVID hospitals: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to strengthen health services in both COVID and non-COVID hospitals in the state. Interacting with officials of Team-11 during a meeting to review health services ...

Punjab procures over 90 lakh MT of wheat in 19 days

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has said the state has successfully procured more than 90 lakh metric tonnes LMT of wheat in 19 days, out of a total expected 135 LMT. Congratulating the states farmers, labour and...

Samsung heir Lee says will not hand over management rights to children

Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee said on Thursday that he will not hand over management rights to his children at the family-controlled conglomerate.The 51-year-old Lee also apologised for the groups failure to strictly abide by the law and et...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020