Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung's Lee apologizes over management, union busting

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:41 IST
Samsung's Lee apologizes over management, union busting
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong on Wednesday expressed remorse but offered no clear admission of wrongdoing over his alleged involvement in a 2016 corruption scandal that spurred massive street protests and sent South Korea's then-president to prison. Lee also promised the heredity transfer of power and wealth at South Korea's largest business group would end with him and he wouldn't pass the management rights he inherited from his father to his own children. And he said he would end Samsung's decades-long practice of suppressing employee attempts at organizing unions.

Lee's remarks at a highly anticipated news conference came months after an external review of Samsung's corporate behavior advised him to apologize over the corruption allegations and address problems over the company's labor policies. "Samsung's technologies and products are continuously praised as top-rate, but people's views on Samsung remain critical. All this is because of our shortcomings," Lee said amid a barrage of camera flashes at a Samsung Electronics office in Seoul, saying that the company "at times" failed to comply with laws and ethics.

After bowing in apology, Lee vowed to ensure "there would no longer be any controversy over the issue of management succession." He left without taking questions. Since Lee's father, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee, fell ill in May 2014, the younger Lee has stepped up his leadership role. He runs the conglomerate in his capacity as vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest producer of computer chips and smartphones.

He is under criminal trial over charges that he bribed former President Park Geun-Hye and her confidante while seeking government support for his attempt to solidify control over the Samsung business empire. The scandal spurred massive street protests that toppled the presidency of Park, who was formally removed from office in March 2017 and is now serving a decades-long term in prison.

Samsung's union-busting practices have been criticized by activists for decades. As Lee spoke, former Samsung employee Kim Young-hee continued a near yearlong protest atop a 25-meter (82-feet) traffic camera tower in nearby streets, demanding that he get his job back. Kim has said he was fired in 1995 after trying to organize a labor union. "(I) offer a sincere apology to every person who has been hurt by Samsung's labor union issues," Lee said, without directly commenting on Kim or his protest.

"From now on, (we) will ensure that there's no more about a 'union-less Samsung,''' he said, saying that the company will protect workers' rights to organize, bargain collectively, and strike.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out at Tikri-Kalan PVC market, 36 fire tenders rushed to spot

A major fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market on the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire department saidThe call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am and 36 fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire d...

Cos need to be more diligent while choosing partners for implementing COVID-19 relief measures

With an increasing number of corporates mobilising resources to support the government address the COVID-19 threat, there is a greater need for due diligence&#160;by companies on the partners they choose to work with to implement the relief...

Samsung's Lee apologizes over management, union busting

Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong on Wednesday expressed remorse but offered no clear admission of wrongdoing over his alleged involvement in a 2016 corruption scandal that spurred massive street protests and sent South Koreas then-president to pri...

Philippines' coronavirus infections top 10,000 - ministry

The Philippines coronavirus infections have broken past the 10,000 marks, the health ministry said on Wednesday.In a bulletin, the health ministry reported 320 additional infections, bringing the total to 10,004. It also reported 21 new dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020