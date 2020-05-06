China UN ambassador supports WHO project

China UN ambassador supports WHO projectPTI | Geneva | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:24 IST
China's ambassador to the UN hopes the United States will have "second thoughts" about a Trump administration halt to funding for the World Health Organisation. Chen Xu also announced China's support for a WHO initiative led by European countries and philanthropic groups like the Gates Foundation to expedite vaccines and COVID-19 treatment to developing countries.
The United States has not aligned with the "Access to COVID-19 Tools" (ACT) Accelerator that aims to help vulnerable countries gain equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics, and treatment. Chen Xu says the United States was "duty-bound" to keep up its WHO funding and offered support for WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
