China's ambassador to the UN hopes the United States will have "second thoughts" about a Trump administration halt to funding for the World Health Organisation. Chen Xu also announced China's support for a WHO initiative led by European countries and philanthropic groups like the Gates Foundation to expedite vaccines and COVID-19 treatment to developing countries.

The United States has not aligned with the "Access to COVID-19 Tools" (ACT) Accelerator that aims to help vulnerable countries gain equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics, and treatment. Chen Xu says the United States was "duty-bound" to keep up its WHO funding and offered support for WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.