Left Menu
Development News Edition

Croatia's public sector unions refuse coronavirus wage cap this year

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:07 IST
Croatia's public sector unions refuse coronavirus wage cap this year

Croatia's top public sector trade unions refused to give up a pay rise agreed for 2020 before the coronavirus crisis, following initial talks on Wednesday with the government. After a two-month strike by primary and secondary school teachers at the end of last year, the government agreed to gradually raise public sector salaries by 6.12% throughout this year..

It recently proposed putting the agreed hike on hold on the grounds that the pandemic will hammer the state coffers and the economy as a whole, which relies heavily on tourism. One of the main union leaders, Vilim Ribic from the education sector, said it was counterproductive to reduce salaries in the public sector.

"Lower public sector salaries would just negatively affect domestic demand. None of the European Union countries have taken that way," he said. Labour Minister Josip Aladrovic said after the talks with the unions that the government would save more than 1 billion kuna ($143 million) if the salary increase this year didn't go ahead as planned.

"We don't want to cut salaries, we just want to temporarily suspend the increase we agreed upon before this crisis. Our proposal did not find understanding, but we'll continue the talks," he said. Croatia expects its economy to shrink by 9.4% this year, while the government has said it needs 24 billion kuna in additional borrowing in 2020 to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the budget and the economy. ($1 = 6.9939 kuna)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

DoF&PD Sec discusses lifting, distribution status of food grains under PM-GKAY

The Secretary, Department of Food Public Distribution, Shri Sudhanshu Pandey held a detailed review meeting with the State Food Secretaries and other concerned officers of 24 StatesUTs through Video Conferencing here today. In the meeting,...

A 20-year Treasury bond; part of USD 2.99 trillion borrowing

The Treasury Department is detailing how it plans to borrow a record-breaking USD 2.99 trillion in debt this quarter which will include issuing for the first time since 1986 a 20-year bond. The Treasury faces an unprecedented need for credi...

Cong 'not supporting' nation in fight against COVID-19: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday claimed that the Congress top brass is forcing the partys chief ministers to implement its agenda and accused it of not supporting the nation in the fight against COVID-19.&#160; In a statement attacking Congress presid...

Uttarakhand Congress Committee ready to pay for rail tickets of needy amid lockdown: Utpal Kumar Singh

Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh on Wednesday shot off a letter to state Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh pertaining to the issue of transportation of migrants and students from other states and said his party is ready to bear t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020