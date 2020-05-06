Left Menu
Powerful earthquake shakes Indonesia; no injuries expected

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:45 IST
Powerful earthquake shakes Indonesia; no injuries expected

A powerful earthquake shook islands in eastern Indonesia on Wednesday evening, but no damage or injuries were expected. The quake measured a preliminary magnitude 6.8 and was centered below the sea at a depth of 107 kilometers (67 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It was located 205 kilometers (128 miles) northwest of the nearest city, Saumlaki, it said. The earthquake triggered moderate shaking and was unlikely to cause injuries or economic losses, USGS said.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin..

