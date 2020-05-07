Left Menu
ORDER disrupt Road to Rio - Oceania standings

Updated: 07-05-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 12:04 IST
ORDER disrupt Road to Rio - Oceania standings
Image Credit: Flickr

ORDER came from behind to beat Chiefs Esports Club 2-1 on Thursday (late Wednesday night U.S. time), keeping the playoff spots in the ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - Oceania event up for grabs heading into the final day of group play. In the other Thursday match, Renegades swept Ground Zero Gaming 2-0.

Renegades (2-0) and Chiefs (1-1) will square off Friday, as will ORDER (1-1) and Ground Zero (0-2). The four teams are competing in a round-robin consisting of best-of-three matches. The top team from the group advances to the finals on Sunday, with the second- and third-place finishers moving on to a semifinal matchup on Saturday.

Both playoff matches will be best-of-three. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held on May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America, and South America started April 22. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region began April 30, and the Asia and Oceania regions kicked off Wednesday. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The Oceania champion will receive 200 Pro Tour points and $6,000 of the $10,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 100 Pro Tour points and $3,000. On Thursday, Renegades rolled past Ground Zero 16-6 on Mirage, then needed overtime to claim a 19-15 win on Dust II.

Chiefs jumped in front of ORDER by taking Dust II 16-10, but ORDER rallied to capture Train 16-9. On the decisive third map, Inferno, ORDER earned a 16-11 win. ESL One: Road to Rio - Oceania group standings, with the win-loss record and point differential:

1. Renegades, 2-0, +23 T2. ORDER, 1-1, -3

T2. Chiefs Esports Club, 1-1, +5 4. Ground Zero Gaming, 0-2, -25

