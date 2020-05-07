Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trial begins over Norwegian mosque attack

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:25 IST
Trial begins over Norwegian mosque attack

A Norwegian man suspected of killing his stepsister and then storming an Oslo mosque with firearms “with the intention to kill as many Muslims as possible,” appeared in court Thursday, charged with murder and terror. Philip Manshaus appeared at a court west of Norway's capital and denied the charges read by prosecutor Johan Oeverberg, the Norwegian news agency NTB said. No information has emerged about his likely line of defense.

Manshaus was overpowered inside the Al-Noor Islamic Center mosque in suburban Oslo on August 10. He fired six shots but didn't hit anyone. One person was slightly injured when he jumped on Manshaus inside the mosque and held him until police arrived. The prosecution says Manshaus, 22, is suspected of killing his 17-year-old stepsister, Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen, by shooting her four times — three in the head and one in the chest — with a hunting rifle at their home in the Oslo suburb of Baerum.

Shortly after that, prosecutors say, Manshaus drove to a nearby mosque where three men were preparing for Eid al-Adha celebrations. He wore a helmet with a video camera attached and a bulletproof vest, They say Manshaus was armed with a hunting rifle and a shotgun and fired four shots with the rifle at a glass door before he was overpowered by one of the men in the mosque at the time, Muhammad Rafiq. During the scuffle, two more shots were fired but no one was hit. Norwegian media have reported that Manshaus was inspired by shootings in March 2019 in New Zealand, where a gunman targeted two mosques, killing 51 people, and in August 2019 in El Paso, Texas, where an assailant targeted Hispanics and left at least 22 dead.

Norway's domestic security agency PST said it had a “vague” tip about Manshaus a year before the shooting, but it was not enough to act on because they had no information about any “concrete plans” of attack. AMS AMS

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Robert De Niro details his routine during lockdown period

Veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro on Wednesday during a virtual late-night chat show gave a quick summary of how his routine life looks like during this lockdown phase. The 76-year-old actor joined host Stephen Colbert through a video ...

Soccer-'I'm thinking about health before money', says Spanish player who skipped testing

The Spanish footballer who refused to undergo COVID-19 testing as part of the first phase of the sports return to activity has defended his decision and promised to not receive a salary while he boycotts training and matches. While players ...

India's coal import declines 29pc in April

The countrys coal import dropped by 29.1 per cent to 18.65 million tonnes in April due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The government had recently asked power generating companies to reduce coal impor...

Vietnam reports 17 new coronavirus cases, all imported

Vietnam reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, all of whom were imported infections involving Vietnamese citizens repatriated from virus-hit areas, health ministry said.The Southeast Asian country has registered a cumulative total o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020