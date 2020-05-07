Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Obamas, Lady Gaga, LeBron James join forces for U.S. virtual graduations

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, LeBron James and K-Pop band BTS are among dozens of celebrities and world leaders who will salute the class of 2020 in virtual U.S. graduation ceremonies replacing the traditional end of high school and college. Obama, with his wife Michelle, will headline two separate graduation events announced on Tuesday. Duchess Kate launches photo project to capture lockdown Britain

Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, launched a project on Thursday to encourage Britons to submit pictures of their current daily lives and the work of "Helpers and Heroes" to capture a snapshot of the nation in coronavirus lockdown. The "Hold Still" project, being run by London's National Portrait Gallery, aims to document the spirit and mood of the public during the six-week lockdown during which they have been subject to strict limits on their movements and gatherings. Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk founder and electronic music pioneer, dies at 73

Florian Schneider, co-founder of pioneering German electronic band Kraftwerk, which influenced generations of pop and dance musicians with mesmerising tracks such as "Autobahn", has died of cancer aged 73, longtime bandmate Ralf Huetter said. Kraftwerk have been a major influence for musicians ranging from Detroit techno star Juan Atkins to pop act the Pet Shop Boys and David Bowie, and is widely seen as among the first to popularise electronic music, with eventual commercial success. Rare Bob Dylan lyrics could fetch $19,000 in sale

A 1966 manuscript, on which a young Bob Dylan typed and wrote lyrics for a track on his "Blonde on Blonde" album and another song he later abandoned, went on sale at Sotheby's auction house from Tuesday. The single sheet of paper shows the American singer's creative musings as he drafted "Most Likely You Go Your Way", one of the album's most memorable songs.

