PTI | London | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:34 IST
2 arrests in Indian-origin man’s alleyway murder in UK

Two persons have been arrested in the UK in connection with the murder of an Indian-origin man, who was found dead in an alleyway in west London last month. Baljit Singh, 37, who lived locally in the Hayes area of London, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service were called to Station Road on April 25. Officers from the Met Police’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) opened the murder investigation soon after.

Two men, aged 20 and 24, were both arrested this week on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody in a west London police station. “We have made two arrests in connection with this tragic incident and our investigation is still very much ongoing. I want to thank the public for their help so far and also renew my appeal for any information,” said Detective Chief Inspector Helen Rance, who is leading the Met Police investigation.

“Did you see the Baljit around 22.00hrs on April 25 in the vicinity of Station Road? If you think you may have information that could help our investigation and have not yet spoken to a police officer please come forward. You can either speak to my officers or you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously,” she added. A forensic post-mortem examination held at Fulham Mortuary in London on April 27 gave the cause of his death as compression to the neck.

"Mr Singh was subjected to a vicious assault; the severity of which has caused him to lose his life. My officers are working through hours of CCTV footage and speaking with people in the area to establish what has happened and identify those responsible,” Rance had earlier said. The Met's Homicide team had been trying to trace two people Singh was in the company of just prior to his death. It is believed a disagreement may have taken place during which the victim was assaulted.

