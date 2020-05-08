Husband arrested in Pakistan for killing wife for not serving hot food for Sehri

Husband arrested in Pakistan for killing wife for not serving hot food for SehriPTI | Peshawar | Updated: 08-05-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 01:11 IST
Police in Pakistan have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife after she didn’t serve him hot food for Sehri, a meal which is eaten in the morning before the Ramzan fast begins. The incident happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province’s Shalkanabad area
Dasu police station SHO Muhammad Haq told the media that the father of the deceased filed a complaint with the police alleging that his 19-year-old daughter was killed by her husband for failing to serve him a hot meal for Sehri in the ongoing month of Ramzan
“He has told us the accused is his nephew and fled after shooting his wife.” The victim had gotten married two years ago.
