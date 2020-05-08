Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh quarantines hundreds of Rohingya boat people on island - officials

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 08-05-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 11:16 IST
Bangladesh quarantines hundreds of Rohingya boat people on island - officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Bangladesh navy has rescued around 280 Rohingya Muslims from the Bay of Bengal, towing their stranded boat to an island where they will be quarantined as a precaution against the coronavirus, coast guard and naval officials said on Friday.

The rickety wooden boat was spotted early on Thursday in Bangladeshi waters and taken to Bhasan Char, a low-lying island off the southern coast, where the government has built housing and cyclone shelters. "They were starving and we have given them food and water," one naval officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The plan is to keep them in home quarantine for 14 days. Later the government will decide." The navy and coast guard are on alert for other boats in Bangladeshi waters, unable to find their course as the seas turn rougher due to a change in season.

Reuter's telephone calls to government officials for comment were unanswered. Back in February, Bangladesh appeared to be backing off plans to settle Rohingya refugees on Bhasan Char, which has come under fierce criticism from the United Nations and aid agencies.

But the subsequent coronavirus scare appears to have persuaded Bangladesh authorities to at least use the facilities on the island for quarantining rescued Rohingya boat people. Last weekend, 29 Rohingya found on another vessel adrift at sea were also taken to the island, which now has electric lighting and cell phone towers.

Another boat that landed on the coast of Bangladesh in mid-April was packed with hundreds of starving and emaciated Rohingya. Survivors said several dozen died on board during weeks at sea. More than one million Rohingya live in sprawling refugee camps in southern Bangladesh, most having arrived from Myanmar in late 2017 after fleeing a military crackdown that the U.N said was conducted with genocidal intent. The army denies genocide and says it was carrying out a legitimate campaign against insurgents who attacked police posts.

Any outbreak of coronavirus in the camps, where people live in cramped, squalid conditions, would be a nightmare for aid agencies and the Bangladesh authorities. For years, Rohingya, either wanting to escape persecution in Myanmar or the poverty of camps in Bangladesh, has made the perilous sea journey south in the hope of reaching Thailand or Malaysia.

In 2015, hundreds of Rohingya died after a crackdown in Thailand led smugglers to abandon their human cargo at sea. The United Nations has urged authorities to let the boat land, but Southeast Asian governments have tightened their borders to keep out the new coronavirus. And even in mostly-Muslim Malaysia, sympathy for the Rohingya refugees appears to have eroded.

Among the targets of anti-Rohingya vitriol was Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani, a Rohingya activist who had to deactivate his Facebook account after it was flooded with angry comments and death threats sparked by allegations that he had demanded Malaysian citizenship for Rohingya. Malaysia last month turned away a boat carrying 200 suspected Rohingya and has also arrested some people believed to be Rohingya for suspected trafficking of illegal migrants. It has not said whether it would allow more Rohingya to enter the country.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings

At an outer suburban manufacturing plant, engineer Byron Kennedy is resetting a machine to spray-print a layer of copper on to a door handle, aiming to use the metals antiviral properties to counter the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. His ...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh takes dig at Nitish Kumar, says Delhi govt to bear Bihar migrants 15 pc share of railway fare

Aam Admi Party on Friday accused Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of not fulfilling its obligation to pay the part of fare incurred on migrants returning to the state. Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh attacked the Bihar government and allege...

Denmark to ease coronavirus restrictions further from June 8

Danish museums, amusement parks, and cinemas will be allowed to reopen from June 8, the government said on Friday, after it struck a deal with parliament on how restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 could be eased further. In the thir...

BMW launches 8 Series Gran Coupe, M8 Coupe in India

German luxury carmaker BMW on Friday launched its 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 Coupe in India priced between Rs 1.3 crore and Rs 2.15 crore. The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 3-litre, 6-cylinder in-line BSVI petrol engine. This is t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020